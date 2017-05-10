SA Rugby will continue with its bid to host Rugby World Cup 2023 with the full endorsement of the government.

Sport and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi rescinded a ban on hosting mega-events imposed on rugby last April by his predecessor, Fikile Mbalula.

Besides rugby, cricket and netball are also off the hook, but not athletics.

Nxesi made the decision based on the revision of a report from the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) on transformation in sport.

The original EPG reports‚ based on its findings in the years 2014-15‚ said rugby had failed on two of 13 barometers set out.

After a 12-month review period‚ rugby, cricket and netball have now met the criteria laid out by the EPG.

Nxesi threw the government’s full formal backing behind the Rugby World Cup bid‚ which was severely hamstrung by Mbalula’s dictate.

He congratulated the three sporting codes on their improved scores.

"Their right to bid for and host major sporting events‚ which was revoked before‚ is hereby immediately reinstated.

"But we would like to re-emphasise our expectations for sporting federations to take charge and provide leadership at school and club levels."