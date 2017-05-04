Sport / Rugby

Young Sharks centre Jeremy Ward has been thrust into the limelight because of Andre Esterhuizen’s six-week suspension and seems to be handling it very well.

It is that kind of level-headed nature that was needed after Esterhuizen’s brain fade in the ill-tempered 9-9 draw with the Rebels two weeks ago.

Ward understands the importance of Esterhuizen to the Sharks cause‚ while understating his own value to the team.

"In the form Andre was in‚ he’d be a big loss for any franchise but when you’re in the squad‚ you have to find a way of stepping up‚" Ward said.

After their forgettable draw against the Rebels‚ the Sharks will have something to prove against the Force on Saturday at King’s Park.

The troubled Perth side have long forgotten how to play rugby and their forte is to frustrate teams for as long as possible.

Crack teams such as the Lions and Chiefs were reduced to hand-to-hand combat to get out of Perth intact.

Having seen how frustrated the Sharks were against the Rebels‚ the Force could look at the Sharks as one of those teams who could suffer from their spoiling tactics.

However‚ the Sharks displayed their versatility with their deserved 33-25 win against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires and Ward feels they can step up a notch against the Western Australians.

"We had a quote for this week which said good teams gain momentum, but great teams increase momentum. That’s what we’re looking to do this week."

