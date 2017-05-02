Grey College lower Gym’s colours

Grey College of Bloemfontein beat Paarl Gymnasium 31-19 in the final of the Wildeklawer Super Schools rugby tournament in Kimberley on Monday.

Grey led 17-12 at half-time.

Gym came into the clash as the unofficial No1-ranked school in the country, while Grey were in the top five.

Gymnasium’s arch-rivals, Paarl Boys High, were the leading team in the country in 2015 and 2016 with an unbeaten record against all-comers.

These two great Boland rugby schools will meet later in the season in their annual derby at the Faure Street Stadium, with Paarl Boys aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins after a four-year losing streak was broken.

The ninth edition of the Wildeklawer tournament, which was held at Kimberley’s Diamantveld High School, featured 20 teams playing two 60-minute matches. The first round took place on Saturday.

Gym beat Waterkloof of Pretoria 26-7 while Grey College saw off Boland Landbou 49-8. Landbou rebounded with a brilliant victory over Affies of Pretoria on the final day.

Grey College hit the ground running against Gym on Monday and were 3-0 up in the fifth minute with a penalty from flyhalf Christopher Schreuder.

Paarl Gym opted to boot a kickable penalty into touch soon afterwards, and while they ended up losing the ball in contact on the charge, a short while later they were rewarded for the pressure created by the forwards when hooker Chris Rossouw, son of former Bok hooker Chris Rossouw, was driven over the whitewash from the back of a driving maul (5-3).

The two sides were evenly matched in the set pieces and it was a pleasure to see the kicking game making way for a running contest in which the backlines had a full go at each other.