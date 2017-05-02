Fighting talk from Fleck ahead of Hurricanes clash

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has challenged his team to keep playing its attacking style of rugby when they take on the Hurricanes this weekend‚ despite two heavy losses on tour.

The Stormers lost 57-24 to the Crusaders and 57-14 to the Highlanders in the past two weeks‚ but Fleck has vowed that their attacking approach will not be shelved in an attempt to keep the score tidy against the defending champions in Wellington this Friday.

The Stormers’ attacking stats make for good reading.

They are third in terms of ball-carrying metres gained‚ fourth in line breaks (58) and fourth in tries scored (38).

But defensively, they have been frail – especially over the past two weeks, which has seen them concede 17 tries on tour.

"The players are disappointed with recent results‚ but there is no point in dwelling on the past‚" Fleck said from Wellington. "We have a job to do and have to get up for a tough challenge against the best attacking side in the tournament.

"The players are young and keen to learn and willing to keep fighting. We have been playing with courage the whole season and we are not about to change now," he said.

"Our approach will be the same because we haven’t bottled up. In the past, we would have become conservative and just defended after two heavy losses," Fleck said.