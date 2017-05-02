Sport / Rugby

STORMERS TOUR

Fighting talk from Fleck ahead of Hurricanes clash

02 May 2017 - 06:56 Craig Ray
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has challenged his team to keep playing its attacking style of rugby when they take on the Hurricanes this weekend‚ despite two heavy losses on tour.

The Stormers lost 57-24 to the Crusaders and 57-14 to the Highlanders in the past two weeks‚ but Fleck has vowed that their attacking approach will not be shelved in an attempt to keep the score tidy against the defending champions in Wellington this Friday.

The Stormers’ attacking stats make for good reading.

They are third in terms of ball-carrying metres gained‚ fourth in line breaks (58) and fourth in tries scored (38).

But defensively, they have been frail – especially over the past two weeks, which has seen them concede 17 tries on tour.

"The players are disappointed with recent results‚ but there is no point in dwelling on the past‚" Fleck said from Wellington. "We have a job to do and have to get up for a tough challenge against the best attacking side in the tournament.

"The players are young and keen to learn and willing to keep fighting. We have been playing with courage the whole season and we are not about to change now," he said.

"Our approach will be the same because we haven’t bottled up. In the past, we would have become conservative and just defended after two heavy losses," Fleck said.

"There is no point in trying to bottle up players such as Damian Willemse and EW Viljoen. There is no better place to learn about rugby than in New Zealand against the teams we have and will face."

Willemse was one of four replacements called up on Sunday after locks Pieter-Steph du Toit (knee) and Eben Etzebeth (calf)‚ prop JC Janse van Rensburg (torn bicep) and flyhalf Kurt Coleman (torn deltoid ligament) departed for SA.

Willemse and flank Rynhardt Elstadt will only arrive on Tuesday due to delays from the South African Airways strike‚ while centre Juan de Jongh and prop Caylib Oosthuizen made it to New Zealand on Monday.

Captain Siya Kolisi‚ who injured a shoulder against the Highlanders‚ has responded positively to treatment and should be fit for Friday.

"Everyone is in contention for selection this weekend‚ which includes the four guys who have flown out this week‚" Fleck said.

The four would "add a lot of energy and Juan [De Jongh] brings a lot of experience to the squad", he said.

