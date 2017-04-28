They kept the free running Chiefs in check last weekend and are likely to use the same script to rein in the Lions. Whether they have the fire-power to keep the Lions on the back foot is highly debatable. While the Lions will be at full strength in their front row‚ they will be without star flanker Jaco Kriel due to injury.

Kwagga Smith‚ a man seemingly in perpetual motion‚ will pack down on the side of the scrum in the position vacated by Kriel‚ scrumhalf Faf de Klerk rotates with Ross Cronjé‚ while wing Sylvian Mahuza replaces Madosh Tambwe who is with the SA Under-20 squad.

Flank Cyle Brink and wing Anthony Volmink are additions to the bench.

Captain Warren Whiteley‚ who will play in his 75th Super Rugby match for the Lions‚ will be mindful that his team needs greater accuracy if they are going to stretch their lead at the top of the South African conference.

• The Cheetahs have introduced prop Ox Nché‚ loose forward Uzair Cassiem and wing Sergeal Petersen to their starting line-up for their match against the log-leading Crusaders in Bloemfontein. In a positional switch Paul Schoeman moves from flank to No.8.

The Crusaders are the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby ‚ while the Cheetahs are searching for their first win since round three in the competition.

• The wisdom of the Sharks deciding to field a second-string team in their away clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday will be put to the test‚ given that the Durban side maintains a slim four points lead over their opponents.

The fact is South African teams have underestimated the Jaguares at home and subsequently they have all been punished for this oversight.

The Lions were put away 36-24 and the Cheetahs were unceremoniously dismantled 41-14 at José Amalfitani Stadium. The Sharks are better than the Cheetahs but the Jaguares in Buenos Aires are a completely different story.

The Jaguares last lost to South African opposition at home on May 14 2016 when the Sharks narrowly outlasted them 25-22.

Discipline may still be a problem for coach Raul Perez’s side but they have more structure and ability to tear apart defences.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez made eight changes to the side that huffed and puffed to a turgid 9-9 draw against the Rebels in Durban last Saturday.

The two significant changes are that of Jeremy Ward starting at inside centre as Andre Esterhuizen starts his six-week suspension.

Odwa Ndungane will make his 137th Super Rugby appearance starting at right wing.

