Sport / Rugby

Lions front row back for Force

Scrumming likely to hold the key in Perth showdown

28 April 2017 - 07:52 Liam Del Carme and Khanyiso Tshwaku
Leader of the pack: Lions captain Warren Whiteley will be making his 75th Super Rugby appearance against the Force in Perth on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Leader of the pack: Lions captain Warren Whiteley will be making his 75th Super Rugby appearance against the Force in Perth on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Lions go into battle against the Western Force with their first choice front row back in the vanguard in Perth on Saturday.

Last week, the redoubtable combination of Jacques van Rooyen‚ Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer was deployed off the bench as the Lions successfully reeled in the Jaguares in a 24-21 victory at Ellis Park.

The trio made an immediate impact helping turn around the Lions fortunes.

At one stage, the disjointed Lions looked destined for defeat‚ but the fresh legs helped subdue the South Americans.

Scrumming superiority will be a handy tool against a team as plucky as the Force.

Dave Wessels’ team has won only two matches this season, but they have proved determined adversaries‚ especially when they host teams in Perth.

They are particularly adept at stunting teams’ momentum but they have shown very little by way of slick‚ cutting edge attack. Wessels this week lamented his team’s inability to shed the tag of plucky losers. He argued they now need to convert solid performances into victories.

They kept the free running Chiefs in check last weekend and are likely to use the same script to rein in the Lions. Whether they have the fire-power to keep the Lions on the back foot is highly debatable. While the Lions will be at full strength in their front row‚ they will be without star flanker Jaco Kriel due to injury.

Kwagga Smith‚ a man seemingly in perpetual motion‚ will pack down on the side of the scrum in the position vacated by Kriel‚ scrumhalf Faf de Klerk rotates with Ross Cronjé‚ while wing Sylvian Mahuza replaces Madosh Tambwe who is with the SA Under-20 squad.

Flank Cyle Brink and wing Anthony Volmink are additions to the bench.

Captain Warren Whiteley‚ who will play in his 75th Super Rugby match for the Lions‚ will be mindful that his team needs greater accuracy if they are going to stretch their lead at the top of the South African conference.

• The Cheetahs have introduced prop Ox Nché‚ loose forward Uzair Cassiem and wing Sergeal Petersen to their starting line-up for their match against the log-leading Crusaders in Bloemfontein. In a positional switch Paul Schoeman moves from flank to No.8.

The Crusaders are the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby ‚ while the Cheetahs are searching for their first win since round three in the competition.

• The wisdom of the Sharks deciding to field a second-string team in their away clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday will be put to the test‚ given that the Durban side maintains a slim four points lead over their opponents.

The fact is South African teams have underestimated the Jaguares at home and subsequently they have all been punished for this oversight.

The Lions were put away 36-24 and the Cheetahs were unceremoniously dismantled 41-14 at José Amalfitani Stadium. The Sharks are better than the Cheetahs but the Jaguares in Buenos Aires are a completely different story.

The Jaguares last lost to South African opposition at home on May 14 2016 when the Sharks narrowly outlasted them 25-22.

Discipline may still be a problem for coach Raul Perez’s side but they have more structure and ability to tear apart defences.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez made eight changes to the side that huffed and puffed to a turgid 9-9 draw against the Rebels in Durban last Saturday.

The two significant changes are that of Jeremy Ward starting at inside centre as Andre Esterhuizen starts his six-week suspension.

Odwa Ndungane will make his 137th Super Rugby appearance starting at right wing.

TMG Digital

International rugby returns to Soweto and Durban’s iconic stadiums

SA’s ‘A’ team takes on the French Barbarians at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 16, and at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium on June 23
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers turn to homeboy Shaun Treeby against Highlanders

Rugby centre Treeby, a short-term contract in Cape Town, will replace injured Daniel du Plessis
Sport
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
International rugby returns to Soweto and ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Andy Murray’s Barcelona hopes rise
Sport / Other Sport
3.
New minister to focus on sport transformation
Sport
4.
Buccaneers claw their way out the depths of the ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Caster aims for gold to lift SA to best Olympics ...
Sport

Related Articles

Unbeaten Crusaders lead as Kiwi sides crush rivals
Sport / Rugby

Return of fighting spirit gives Bulls coach hope
Sport / Rugby

Fleck gambles on Du Toit at blindside
Sport / Rugby

KEVIN McCALLUM: Administrators could learn a bit from survival of the fittest
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.