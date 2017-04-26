It’s taken seven years but rugby will return to the Orlando Stadium in June when South African "A" hosts the French Barbarians at the iconic Soweto venue. The Bulls famously hosted the 2010 Super Rugby semi-final and final at the Orlando Stadium‚ beating the Crusaders and c on the way to their third title.

Soweto residents and businesses warmly opened their hearts to the traditionally conservative Bulls crowd‚ creating a great "feel good" factor in the country just weeks before the staging of the 2010 Fifa World Cup. Unfortunately, no more games have come to the 40,000-seater stadium.

But this will change on June 23 when the second match between Johan Ackermann’s "A" side and the French Barbarians takes place. The first match of the brief series‚ on June 16‚ will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. It will be the first time a senior rugby match has taken place at the stadium built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The main match at Orlando Stadium‚ which will start at 8pm‚ will be preceded by a curtain-raiser at 5pm when the Blue Bulls take on the Golden Lions in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge Gauteng derby.

"The hosting of these matches at two iconic venues will not only make for superb weekends of top-class international rugby between SA and France‚ but are also hugely exciting as we’ll be playing at non-traditional rugby venues‚" said SA Rugby Union CEO Jurie Roux.

"We would not have been able to do this without the assistance of the Gauteng provincial government and eThekwini Municipality and we would like to thank them for their commitment to bringing rugby to new audiences," he said. "Supporters can look forward to two unique days of international rugby against a French Barbarians team that we understand will be quite strong‚ and will provide a proper challenge to Johan Ackermann and his team."

More information on ticket prices and other events around these matches will be announced in due course.

