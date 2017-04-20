The Lions have shuffled the front end of their pack for Friday’s Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares at Ellis Park.

After their heroic exertions against the Stormers at Newlands last week‚ coach Johan Ackermann has opted to press props Corné Fourie and Johannes Jonker‚ as well as hooker Akker van der Merwe, into action from the start‚ while centre Harold Vorster also gets a gallop from the outset following Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s knee injury.

Jacques van Rooyen‚ Ruan Dreyer and Malcolm Marx will be on the bench at the kick-off in a match in which the Lions’ scrumming prowess will be tested for the full 80 minutes.

The starting front row will be tasked to go toe-to-toe and possibly draw the sting from the Jaguares’ front men before the more celebrated trio is introduced in the second half.