SUPER RUGBY CLASH
Lions starters aim to defang Jaguares
Coach Johan Ackermann opts to press props Corné Fourie and Johannes Jonker‚ as well as hooker Akker van der Merwe, into action from the start
The Lions have shuffled the front end of their pack for Friday’s Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares at Ellis Park.
After their heroic exertions against the Stormers at Newlands last week‚ coach Johan Ackermann has opted to press props Corné Fourie and Johannes Jonker‚ as well as hooker Akker van der Merwe, into action from the start‚ while centre Harold Vorster also gets a gallop from the outset following Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s knee injury.
Jacques van Rooyen‚ Ruan Dreyer and Malcolm Marx will be on the bench at the kick-off in a match in which the Lions’ scrumming prowess will be tested for the full 80 minutes.
The starting front row will be tasked to go toe-to-toe and possibly draw the sting from the Jaguares’ front men before the more celebrated trio is introduced in the second half.
Fullback Andries Coetzee passed a concussion test and will run out in his 50th Super Rugby game for the Lions.
The starting team show nine changes from the one that lost to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires in March. On that occasion, the weakened Lions gave a reasonable account of themselves after the Jaguares initially threatened to record a runaway victory.
Ackermann would have been particularly thankful he could include flank Jaco Kriel, who has been cleared of foul play by a Sanzaar hearing.
"I am very thankful for the way in which Sanzaar and the panel handled my case‚" Kriel said about the hearing into the aerial charge on Stormers flyhalf Robert du Preez.
TMG Digital
Lions: Andries Coetzee; Madosh Tambwe‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Harold Vorster‚ Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies‚ Ross Cronje; Warren Whiteley‚ Ruan Ackermann‚ Jaco Kriel; Franco Mostert‚ Andries Ferreira; Johannes Jonker‚ Akker van der Merwe‚ Corné Fourie. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx‚ Jacques van Rooyen‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk‚ Jacques Nel‚ Sylvian Mahuza
