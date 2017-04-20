Flank CJ Stander is only the third South African-born player to be included in a British & Irish Lions squad in the professional rugby era.

On Wednesday, he was named as part of the 41-man party to tour New Zealand.

Wales’ Sam Warburton was named captain for a second time after leading the team in Australia in 2013. The Lions won that series 2-1. There are 16 players from England‚ 12 from Wales‚ 11 from Ireland and only two from Scotland. Stander plays for Ireland and joins a small group of players raised outside of the four home unions to make the Lions squad.

Former England World Cup-winner Mike Catt and England prop Matt Stevens were the other South African-born Lions of the modern era. Catt was a replacement on the 1997 tour to SA and was named in the 2001 squad for Australia but missed the tour through injury. Stevens toured New Zealand in 2005 and Australia in 2013.

Stander‚ who attended Oakdale High School in Riversdale‚ was a schoolboy and junior star‚ but left SA when his Test aspirations appeared to stall after Heyneke Meyer was made Springbok coach in 2012.

Stander joined Irish province Munster in late 2012 and was an instant hit. He has been a revelation since making his Test debut for Ireland in 2016 after qualifying through residency in October 2015. Stander was a junior discus champion and captained SA under-20 at the 2010 Junior World Championships, where they finished third. He was deemed too small to make it in SA as a Test flank‚ but since his move to Ireland, the 1.85m tall back-rower has bulked up to a huge 120kg where his ball carrying has been impressive.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will be looking to Stander to give his side front-foot ball as they face one of the most daunting touring schedules in history.