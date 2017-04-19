Warren Gatland set to name Lions squad

The heart of the squad oozes quality, with flyhalves Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell, scrumhalf Conor Murray, winger George North and key forwards Billy Vunipola, Peter O’Mahony, Taulupe Faletau and Sean O’Brien on just about every pundit’s shortlist.

Gatland also looks spoiled for choice at lock and in the back row, where some high-class operators will have to miss out.

On the other hand, other areas will have given him sleepless nights, with a group of similarly matched contenders of a good standard but who are unlikely to strike fear into New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

Key among those is probably hooker, where the captains of the best two teams in Europe — England’s Dylan Hartley and Ireland’s Rory Best — will probably travel but with neither in the box seat — and Wales’ impressive Ken Owens in with a shout.

Those who make the squad face a monumentally hard task.

Many observers are describing this year’s tour as the Lions’ toughest, not just because of the supreme quality of the world champion All Blacks, but because of the strength too of the provincial teams and the desperately limited preparation time the Lions have had.

The Lions kick off with the only easy-looking fixture of the 10-match tour, against Provincial Barbarians on June 3.

That is just one week after the English Premiership and Pro-12 finals, and with Gatland having said that anyone featuring in those matches will not play in the tour opener, his opening options look squeezed.

Former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes, who toured New Zealand with the Lions in 1993 without playing a Test, described this year’s tour as "attempting to conquer rugby’s Mount Everest without oxygen, with a storm gathering on the horizon".

"To win the series would be the greatest Lions triumph of all. To win more than 50% of their games will be a decent effort," he said, factoring in the tough tour games against the country’s dominant Super Rugby sides.

The Lions have won only one series in New Zealand, in 1971, and since they started touring there in 1904 have won six of the 38 Tests. They were hammered 3-0 on their last visit 12 years ago, when Dan Carter was in his pomp, but now Beauden Barrett awaits them.

Reuters