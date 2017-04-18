The Stormers will have a short week of preparation as they prepare to take on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday‚ only enjoying a first field session on Tuesday.

It is not ideal coming off a 29-16 loss to the Lions – their first of the season – but it is not an unusual situation for teams touring New Zealand.

Coach Robbie Fleck shrugged his shoulders and said the team simply needed to get on with the job at hand. The Stormers have never won in Christchurch so they have an opportunity to make history. They also play against the Highlanders and Hurricanes.

Fleck included New Zealand centre Shaun Treeby‚ who had played more than 50 games for the Highlanders. He had been signed three weeks ago but has yet to feature in a game.