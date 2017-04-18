NEW ZEALAND TOUR
Stormers shrug at short week
The Stormers have never won in Christchurch so they have an opportunity to make history
The Stormers will have a short week of preparation as they prepare to take on the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday‚ only enjoying a first field session on Tuesday.
It is not ideal coming off a 29-16 loss to the Lions – their first of the season – but it is not an unusual situation for teams touring New Zealand.
Coach Robbie Fleck shrugged his shoulders and said the team simply needed to get on with the job at hand. The Stormers have never won in Christchurch so they have an opportunity to make history. They also play against the Highlanders and Hurricanes.
Fleck included New Zealand centre Shaun Treeby‚ who had played more than 50 games for the Highlanders. He had been signed three weeks ago but has yet to feature in a game.
Given the workload EW Viljoen has endured‚ having played every minute of each of the Stormers’ seven matches so far‚ Treeby is likely to be used sooner rather than later.
Flank Cobus Wiese was also included in the touring squad after overcoming a shoulder injury‚ with Johan du Toit dropping out of the group.
Captain Siya Kolisi is not available for the Crusaders match due to Springbok rest protocols‚ which means Wiese is likely to start in the No7 jersey in Christchurch.
"As a group we enjoy touring together and we know that we will be seriously tested against some quality teams in New Zealand‚" Fleck said.
"The players have embraced the challenge and we are keen to make the most of our time together on tour‚ which should bring us even closer together."
The Lions are sweating over the fitness of Bok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg who underwent scans on Monday for a suspected knee ligament tear.
An update on his condition will only be relayed on Tuesday.
The Lions are also waiting to hear if flank Jaco Kriel will be suspended after he was cited for a dangerous tackle on Stormers flyhalf Robert du Preez last Saturday.
