Du Plessis is the most common surname of the 881 players who have represented the Springboks at Test level: 14 men with this last name have played in the green-and-gold.

The Stormers’ 22-year-old inside-centre Daniel du Plessis could add to that list in years to come after a superb start to the 2017 season‚ playing in tandem with another callow youngster‚ EW Viljoen.

The pair have struck up a partnership that is both wonderfully skilful and athletic‚ but also technically and tactically sound with or without the ball.

Daniel is the son of former Springbok centre Michael and the nephew of Springboks Carel and Willie du Plessis‚ a wing and centre, respectively.

Because of the family he comes from, it was almost inevitable his path in life would involve high-level sport and rugby in particular.

There is little doubt he has the genes to go far in the game. But with the positive Stormers coaching set-up that is driving a culture of excellence‚ Du Plessis is more than cashing in on the advantage nature and nurture gave him.

He is proving to be a wall in defence with an impressive tackle success rate of 100% of the 28 tackles he has made.