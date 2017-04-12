After placing in the top two at each of the seven completed tournaments of the current 2016-17 HSBC World Sevens Series season‚ the Blitzboks are perfectly set to take the overall title with three legs remaining.

Neil Powell’s team top the standings on 145 points‚ 23 clear of Fiji going into round eight in Singapore this weekend.

It is a huge lead and things would have to go horribly wrong for the Blitzboks to falter from here despite a depleted squad.

If the Blitzboks manage three semifinal appearances from here on in‚ a not unreasonable expectation considering they have made seven finals‚ they would take a minimum of another 45 log points.

That would put them on 190 points‚ which is more than Fiji can reach even if they win in Singapore‚ Paris and London.

The most log points the islanders could reach is 188 — not impossible‚ but improbable.

Despite SA having one hand on their second overall series title‚ they are not looking that far ahead as they regroup after making the Hong Kong final last week before losing 22-0 to Fiji in the final.