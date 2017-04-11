Why Sonny Bill covered up a sponsor’s logo

Wellington — Sonny Bill Williams’s decision to cover up a sponsor logo on his Blues shirt was questioned by New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English on Monday.

The All Blacks centre put tape over the Bank of New Zealand logos on the collar of his shirt when he made his return after seven months out injured in a Super Rugby match in Dunedin on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who converted to Islam in 2008, said on Twitter he would "clarify" his decision this week.

"It is hard to understand that one guy has to behave differently than the rest," English told New Zealand radio’s AM Show on Monday.

"I don’t understand all these professional contracts, but if you’re in the team, you’re in the team, you wear the team jersey but … they’ll sort it out."

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said Williams had a "conscientious objection" in his central contract that means he is not asked to do sponsorship for banks or finance, alcohol, tobacco and gambling companies. The "conscientious objection" is available to all players, an NZR spokesman said.

The Bank of New Zealand said it had "no issue" with the player’s action. "He’s entitled to have religious beliefs and customs around that. It is really between him and the Blues as to how that manifests itself," a spokeswoman said.

A Blues spokesman said that they were in the dark over the cover-up.

Reuters