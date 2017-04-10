Robbie Fleck’s men look real deal

Fleck tried to tone down the hype‚ but admitted he was relieved the result and performance validated the path he chose for his team after 2016’s quarterfinal loss.

"It certainly gives me‚ and the coaching group‚ confidence that we are on the right track‚" he said. "Everyone has belief and we are just going to keep going. We are realistic though‚ there are still a few cracks that we need to work on but if we want to do well in this competition‚ we will have to play like we did [against the Chiefs] every week.

"What the Kiwi teams have learnt is to play under fatigue and that is something that we still need to learn. There was a bit of growth because we had to play under extreme fatigue.

"They upped the tempo in the last 15 minutes and had this been last year‚ we would have fallen off. We are fit but we need to play under extreme conditions and that showed in the defence in the last couple of minutes.

"I do think that South Africans are fit but need to learn to stay in the game when we are tired and that’s where I feel they [New Zealand teams] take it to a new level — they can still attack and play when they are tired."

Chiefs captain Aaron Cruden said: "It was certainly high tempo and that’s what both teams wanted although there was some sweat on the ball that contributed to handling mistakes from both sides. We are disappointed we lost but in a few days we will reflect on it and it will be pretty cool to look at the highlights of that game as a fan of rugby."

