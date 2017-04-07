All Blacks star Sonny Bill back in action

Wellington — All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams is to make his return to the 15-a-side game on Saturday, eight months after rupturing his Achilles tendon playing sevens at the Rio Olympics.

Williams was named on Thursday to start off the bench for the Blues in their Super Rugby match against the Highlanders, with just over two months to reach peak form before the British and Irish Lions arrive.

"I got to get away from footy [rugby] for a bit and now I’m itching to get back out there," Williams said after the Blues team was named.

"I made a decision early on that I was going to come back in better shape than before the injury.

AFP