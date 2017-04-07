The Blitzboks made a winning start to their Hong Kong title chase on Friday, after seeing off France 17-10 in a Pool B clash.

Tries for Siviwe Soyizwapi‚ Branco du Preez and Cecil Afrika were enough to secure the three log points fro the World Series leaders.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring in the second minute thanks to Soyizwapi’s quick thinking when he scooped a ball from the back of an unattended French ruck and raced 50m to score.

Du Preez added the second try minutes later but the French responded with two quick tries. The first‚ scored by Terry Bouhraoua, came from a knock-on‚ which the officials missed.

Werner Kok spilled possession under his own crossbar soon after the restart and France levelled at 10-10 when Jean Barraque scored in the corner.

It was all SA in the second half though‚ but it took five minutes to break the French defence.

Afrika‚ playing his 50th World Series tournament‚ took a quick tap penalty and beat the defence for the game-winning try.

Earlier in Pool B Canada beat Kenya 17-14. The Blitzboks will face those two teams on Saturday.

