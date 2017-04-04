Sport / Rugby

DEFENSIVE CONSULTANT

Allister Coetzee has faith in Venter

Springbok coah believes that defensive consultant Brendan Venter will bring more cohesion to that aspect of their play in 2017

04 April 2017 - 07:38 AM Staff Writer
Allister Coetzee. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee believes that defensive consultant Brendan Venter will bring more cohesion to that aspect of their play in 2017‚ even though he will be the fourth defence coach in a year, writes Craig Ray.

The Boks conceded a record 35 tries in 2016 on their way to losing a record eight of 12 Tests in the season.

SA Rugby on Sunday confirmed that Venter would join the Bok management in a consultancy role although his status as Italian defence consultant remains unclear.

Venter did not immediately respond to an enquiry about his consultancy with Italy and the Italian Rugby Federation have not changed its official stance that he will continue to work with the Azzurri until 2019.

Brendan Venter has been added to the Springbok coaching staff. The 47-year-old medical doctor, a member of SA’s Rugby World Cup-winning team in 1995, will work for the Boks as their new defence and exits coach. ‘We know each other well since our time together at the Stormers and we share the same values,’ said head coach Allister Coetzee. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
While Venter may have the capacity to fulfil the dual role in the short term‚ it could become complicated later in the year as the Boks are due to play Italy in November.

"When we talk about Brendan’s involvement as a consultant there are two things to bear in mind‚" Coetzee said.

"Firstly‚ we share the same philosophy and he wanted to come on board to work with me. The second thing is that he can add a lot of value because he is an experienced coach.

"He has really good knowledge of building a defensive structure and hopefully will bring that experience to the rest of the coaching team."

Coetzee confirmed that despite Venter’s dual role with Italy‚ and his medical practice in Somerset West‚ he would travel with the team.

"Defence was a bit chaotic last year because of the number of defence coaches we had‚" Coetzee said. "Under pressure and in competition it’s always going to be difficult to change because you’re always on the back foot when trying to get results as well.

"These camps are giving us the opportunity to put structures in place and hopefully by June players would’ve heard the same voice for the third or fourth time. From then on it comes down to execution during matches.

"We didn’t have these camps last year and to be successful you need to have these camps. You cannot see your team a week before a Test. There is a lot that goes into the planning to prepare a team," Coetzee said.

"We have a new defence coach and policies need to be put in place. Franco Smith is doing the attack. Our first camp centred on set piece and attack and this camp is focused on set-piece defence. With the collaboration we’ve enjoyed with the Super Rugby coaches we have discussed defensive principles‚ but not necessarily the same defensive systems.

"Now we can assess at this camp whether those principles have been applied‚ and if not‚ how we can intervene and correct."

TMG Digital

