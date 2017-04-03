IN-FORM PLAYERS
Marais waits for Allister Coetzee’s door to open
A Springbok training group gathered in Stellenbosch on Sunday without SP Marais‚ the form fullback in South African rugby in 2017, writes Craig Ray.
Marais starred for the Stormers as they beat the Cheetahs 53-10 in a Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday‚ giving another excellent display.
Marais only joined the Stormers in the off-season after stints with the Bulls‚ Sharks and Southern Kings. But his striking displays have not been enough to catch the eye of Bok coach Allister Coetzee.
Bok backline coach Franco Smith‚ who also coaches the Cheetahs‚ praised Marais after Saturday’s game. The Stormers fullback played an influential role in creating four of the Stormers’ eight tries.
"It’s a compliment to the amazing game we play that a guy who didn’t have a contract and work a few months ago is playing so well‚" Smith said.
"SP is an excellent asset for the Stormers and the way he is performing is exceptional. I’ve been watching him closely this season and obviously, we saw him first hand in Harare [a pre-season match] and he is consistent," he said.
"SP always needed to be in an environment where he could express himself as a player and he’s found that at the Stormers.
"Previously, he has been in more conservative environments in terms of game plan and that didn’t suit him.
"Good attack is not so much about what the ball carrier is doing‚ but what the support players around him are doing.
"He is being backed by the coaching staff at the Stormers and it’s paying off."
Smith did not say if he would try to convince Coetzee to include Marais in the Bok training group‚ but it is obvious the Cheetahs coach rates Marais. Stormers coach Robbie Fleck was also perplexed about Marais’s omission: "SP is the form fullback in SA at the moment in my opinion.
"Every time he touches the ball, he does something special‚ he has a huge boot and even though he has been a journeyman in SA rugby he has found his home here.
"He feels like he is backed here and the way we are playing suits his style. SP is an impressive guy off the field too. He has settled in brilliantly ," Fleck said.
Marais’s on-field numbers back up the coach’s opinions of him as well.
He has carried the ball 525m in four games and ranks fourth. He has made four line breaks (6th) and 17 offloads (1st) as well as scored two tries.
A few more performances such as the ones he has given and he might find himself part of the Springbok squad soon.
