Marais waits for Allister Coetzee’s door to open

"Good attack is not so much about what the ball carrier is doing‚ but what the support players around him are doing.

"He is being backed by the coaching staff at the Stormers and it’s paying off."

Smith did not say if he would try to convince Coetzee to include Marais in the Bok training group‚ but it is obvious the Cheetahs coach rates Marais. Stormers coach Robbie Fleck was also perplexed about Marais’s omission: "SP is the form fullback in SA at the moment in my opinion.

"Every time he touches the ball, he does something special‚ he has a huge boot and even though he has been a journeyman in SA rugby he has found his home here.

"He feels like he is backed here and the way we are playing suits his style. SP is an impressive guy off the field too. He has settled in brilliantly ," Fleck said.

Marais’s on-field numbers back up the coach’s opinions of him as well.

He has carried the ball 525m in four games and ranks fourth. He has made four line breaks (6th) and 17 offloads (1st) as well as scored two tries.

A few more performances such as the ones he has given and he might find himself part of the Springbok squad soon.

