Johan Ackermann to leave Lions in a good spot

Whether Lions mentor Johan Ackermann will take up the opportunity to coach Gloucester later this year will be revealed on Monday.

Ackermann is expected to move to Kingsholm in the UK, where he is likely to have a big job on his hands in charge of the struggling team.

Gloucester impressively downed the Cardiff Blues at the weekend but they are struggling just below mid-table in the Premiership.

Ackermann can take up the offer in the comforting knowledge that his Lions are again contenders for a favourable play-off spot in Super Rugby.

"It looks like this season is going to go all the way again like last season ... into those last few weeks‚" said Ackermann after his side had to repel the advances of a highly fired-up Sharks team before beating them 34-29 on Saturday.

It took a moment of brilliance by substitute Kwagga Smith to break the deadlock as he sent Jaco Kriel on his way to a match-winning try.

But it was a game of limb-numbing intensity and it took Ackermann’s side a while to give as good as they got.

"You can’t shy away from that physical confrontation‚" he said.

"By being in that fight, the spaces open up. That was a great test for us."

Captain Warren Whiteley thought the game tactically was like a Test match.

"It wasn’t pretty. We weren’t at our best. It was a helluva game. It was tight with very good tactical kicking."

As much as his team fronted up, Ackermann lauded their ability to stay calm in the heat of battle, pointing to "the small little decisions" when they fell behind.

"Some teams would have kicked for the posts but Warren backed the lineout.

"I think those small moments were important‚" Ackermann said of the swing which saw the Lions score two converted tries either side of the break.

"I think it gives the guys confidence‚" he said about their comeback.

