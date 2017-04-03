Coaches such as Feeney are helping‚ but the biggest change has come from a recognition that South African rugby needs to become more skilful.

Smith was part of the Bok management on their 206 tour to Britain and Italy ‚ which resulted in three defeats‚ including to Italy for the first time. He was not impressed with players’ fitness on that tour.

"Attacking play in general across all the teams has been better this year — from the way the Lions played last year and we did in the Currie Cup to the Stormers and Sharks this season is encouraging‚" Smith said.

"But I’m also impressed with the fitness levels of players‚ which is vital if we want to play an attacking style of rugby.

"In the final five minutes of the game‚ Eben Etzebeth came tracking across on the cover defence and made a crucial tackle‚ which indicates he is really well-conditioned.

"Last year on the Bok tour‚ when we analysed our matches‚ we could see in the final stages of matches that players were not moving well because they were a bit fatigued. But now the physical conditioning of the players is excellent," Smith said.

"To play this style of attacking rugby‚ it has to be complemented by outstanding conditioning.

"We are proving that South Africans have the ability to play a style similar to New Zealand. I’ve been advocating for it for a while but there was a lot of resistance because the feeling is that it’s risk-taking. It’s not; it’s about taking responsibility of the ball," he said.