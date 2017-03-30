Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ the current South African Rugby Player of the Year‚ has been in magnificent form in 2017‚ continuing his rampaging play of 2016 that was one of the few bright spots on a dismal year for local rugby.

The 2016 season was the first time in his short career that Du Toit went through an entire campaign without major injury and because of it‚ he delivered on his huge potential.

And he has continued to go forward in terms of his development in 2017.

His current form underlines that barring injury‚ he is set for another huge season.

Du Toit is one of the fittest Stormers’ players and hardest working, according to insiders at the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Bellville.

That manic work ethic‚ coupled with his supreme

natural talent‚ has led to him rivalling New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock as the best No5 lock in the world.

Du Toit accepts that his long injury-free run has been key to his progress‚ but also acknowledges that designated rest

periods during the season have benefitted him‚ but not always the Stormers.

"I have my own high personal standards and always strive for my best every week‚" Du Toit said. "If I achieve those standards‚ I’m happy with that.

"The only way you improve as a player is to play more matches. Being injury free for some time has been a blessing and that’s the main reason I’ve been able to play well.

"I also have built up confidence playing alongside Eben [Etzebeth] and, hopefully, he has alongside me as well.

"We have a good understanding‚ especially in the lineouts and I hope we can continue our partnership‚ not only with the Stormers, but with the Springboks‚ for a long time."

Du Toit missed last weekend’s 44-31 win over the Sunwolves in Singapore as part of an agreement with SA Rugby to rest contracted Boks once every six weeks during the season.

It allowed him to recharge before the Stormers take on a tough schedule that sees them play against the Cheetahs‚ Chiefs and Lions at home, followed by the Crusaders‚ Highlanders and Hurricanes away.

"The break has done me good and when I got back to training on Monday, I had new energy and felt really fresh‚" Du Toit said.

"There are one or two more breaks‚ which help to put back the enjoyment of rugby.

"You can get a bit tired of endless training and playing‚ so I find that the breaks are vital for me mentally.

"I understand that having key players rested at crucial times is not good for the team, but your body can only play so much before breaking down.

"I guess it’s better to miss one game than to miss an entire season because of an [overuse] injury.

"The franchises know about the agreement with SA Rugby regarding the resting of Bok players‚ so plans can be made. It also gives other players in the squad a chance to have game time and push for selection.

"The next six weeks are going to be tough and we have to come out of it with a few wins‚ which will set us up well for the latter part of the season.

"We have to measure ourselves against the best teams and we have that chance in the coming weeks."

