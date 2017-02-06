Rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen dies

“I had a choice to either stay at home and die or continue to live my life,” he told The Telegraph in 2014.

“I have a platform and now I am using it to help with awareness of MND. They [the doctors] are going to tell them [MND patients] they have two to five years to live and that’s it — but you live as long as you want, as long as you are positive. They told me 24 months.”

He had recently responded to reports in January this year that he was on an oxygen machine “for his survival”, telling Huisgenoot that the machine helped him breathe and sleep better.

“I’m doing well under the circumstances,” he told the magazine. “I pray for everyone who is sick because with Jesus there can be miracles. While we’re still breathing, God has a plan for us.”

President Jacob Zuma said: “SA has lost a legend and one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced.”

Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula said Van der Westhuizen's passing was a sad chapter in SA's sporting history.

"His contribution to our national rugby team was immense. He leaves behind a generation of athletes who aspire to his legendary sportsmanship," Mbalula said, adding that SA drew inspiration from his fighting spirit.

Star player

Van der Westhuizen represented his country 89 times during a decade-long career starting in 1993.

Born and raised in Pretoria, he was part of the South African team that emerged victorious from the 1995 Rugby World Cup victory in front of former president Nelson Mandela.

A respected leader, he went on to captain SA at the 1999 World Cup and was the most-capped player in Springbok history by the time of his international retirement in 2003.

In 2007, he was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame — run by a charitable trust — and seven years later became a member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame when the trust’s structure merged with the International Rugby Board’s own hall of fame.