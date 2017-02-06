Defending champions Pukke take on Madibas

Cape Town — Round two of the Varsity Cup on Monday sees defending champions NWU-Pukke welcoming table-toppers NMMU Madibas (kickoff 7pm – live on SuperSport) to the Fanie du Toit Sport Grounds in Potchefstroom.

The sides started their campaigns with contrasting victories. Pukke were pushed all the way at UJ, before claiming a 16-12 win in the rain, while the Madibas of Port Elizabeth scored five tries as they handed two-time champions UCT a 36-8 hiding in Cape Town after the Madibas surrendered home advantage because their field is being repaired.

Former Dale College player Andile Jho shone at inside centre for the Madibas and was rewarded with two of the four tries scored by the backs — leftwinger Jixie Molopa and scrumhalf Lovu Claassens scored one apiece — while No8 Kevin Kaba scored for the forwards. The Madibas have never made it through to a final, but over the past few years, they have more than held their own against the bigger boys.

The way they took care of UCT signals they are on the up.

They play an exciting brand of running rugby and Pukke, although they are at home, should be on their toes. Pukke no doubt will be eyeing a fourth straight final appearance.

UCT went winless in 2016, losing all seven matches under rookie coach and former Springbok forward Hanyani Shimange. They had to beat Varsity Shield outfit UWC in a promotion/relegation match to hold onto their Cup status, one they won comfortably.

Shimange has been replaced by former player Christiaan Esterhuizen, with former Sharks player Clint van Rensburg as his assistant. Van Rensburg said the loss against the Madibas was self-inflicted.

"We let them in for two soft tries either side of halftime and when they attacked, they scored. We created enough chances without cashing in. It’s a new-look squad, so it’s going to take time for the players to settle in and understand one another’s strengths and weaknesses."

CUT had a bye in the first round and will arrive in the Mother City believing they can do the double.

Maties, who lost away to Tuks in their opener (13-9), may not have lifted the trophy since completing a hat-trick of victories in 2010, but last season, they contested the final and had the best record in the league stage, losing only once to UJ.

In the final, they surrendered the lead late to Pukke.

The maroon machine should have little difficulty in seeing off visitors Wits at the Danie Craven Stadium. Promoted Wits pushed 2015 champs Shimlas all the way in round one before going down 26-21. The men from Johannesburg now face an acid test of their credentials.