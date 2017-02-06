Blitzboks above and beyond

Victory in Sydney was the Blitzboks’ first world series win in Australia since Adelaide in 2009 – the same year they won the overall title – and the first time they have won back-to-back titles in Australasia after winning in Wellington the previous week.

It was SA’s third win out of four tournaments this season and they moved to 85 log points out of a possible 88 in 2016-17 and their fifth consecutive final appearance in the series dating back to last season.

Not since New Zealand won the opening five tournaments in 2007-08‚ has a side dominated as much as the Blitzboks have this season.

The Blitzboks are now 17 points clear of second-placed England who have 68 points, while reigning series champions Fiji are third on 64 points.

After beating Japan 32-0 and Kenya 14-7 to secure a quarterfinal berth on day one‚ the Blitzboks were sloppy in their final pool match against England‚ knowing they were into the last eight.

On day two, the Blitzboks saw off a spirited US 21-5 in the quarterfinals before overcoming hosts Australia 26-12 in the semifinals.

Wing Seabelo Senatla ended his Blitzbok season with another nine tries on the weekend to take his personal career tally to 189 and 32 for the season. He leaves the series to join the Stormers in Super Rugby.