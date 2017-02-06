Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks above and beyond

Victory in Sydney was first world series win in Australia since Adelaide 2009 — the same year they won the overall title

06 February 2017 - 06:59 AM Craig Ray
Seabelo Senatla leaves an England player in his wake during the final on Sunday. Seabelo scored nine tries during the weekend and now turns his attention to Super Rugby with the Stormers.Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BRADLEY KANARIS
Seabelo Senatla leaves an England player in his wake during the final on Sunday. Seabelo scored nine tries during the weekend and now turns his attention to Super Rugby with the Stormers.Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BRADLEY KANARIS

The Blitzboks underlined their dominance of the HSBC World Sevens Series by winning the Sydney leg of the circuit on Sunday to open a huge lead at the top of the standings.

SA beat England 29-14 in the final after losing 21-15 to the same opposition in Pool play on Saturday.

England remain the only team to have beaten the Blitzboks this season after also winning the final in Cape Town last December as well. But with 22 wins from 24 matches this season‚ the Blitzboks are well ahead of the chasing pack.

Victory in Sydney was the Blitzboks’ first world series win in Australia since Adelaide in 2009 – the same year they won the overall title – and the first time they have won back-to-back titles in Australasia after winning in Wellington the previous week.

It was SA’s third win out of four tournaments this season and they moved to 85 log points out of a possible 88 in 2016-17 and their fifth consecutive final appearance in the series dating back to last season.

Not since New Zealand won the opening five tournaments in 2007-08‚ has a side dominated as much as the Blitzboks have this season.

The Blitzboks are now 17 points clear of second-placed England who have 68 points, while reigning series champions Fiji are third on 64 points.

After beating Japan 32-0 and Kenya 14-7 to secure a quarterfinal berth on day one‚ the Blitzboks were sloppy in their final pool match against England‚ knowing they were into the last eight.

On day two, the Blitzboks saw off a spirited US 21-5 in the quarterfinals before overcoming hosts Australia 26-12 in the semifinals.

Wing Seabelo Senatla ended his Blitzbok season with another nine tries on the weekend to take his personal career tally to 189 and 32 for the season. He leaves the series to join the Stormers in Super Rugby.

Another Blitzbok stalwart‚ Kwagga Smith‚ also ended his season on a high note‚ scoring two crucial tries in the semifinal while also being the key operator at the breakdown. Smith joins the Lions in Super Rugby this week.

In the final SA started quickly. Philip Snyman‚ Senatla and Justin Geduld all scored first-half tries‚ with Branco du Preez adding two conversions to give South Africa a commanding 19-0 lead at the break.

A second try by Geduld‚ soon after the restart pushed the South Africans to a 24-0 lead and although Tim Mitchell scored a converted try for England‚ they were playing catch-up rugby.

Stephan Dippenaar‚ who joined the playing squad yesterday in place of injured Kok‚ sealed a memorable couple of days for him with a fine try and at 29-7 the match was out of reach for England.

They did score a last-minute try through Dan Norton‚ but time ran out for England‚ who won the HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament in December.

TMG Digital

MARK KEOHANE: Powell’s Blitzboks, Joost and poor leadership … all that is good, sad and bad of SA rugby

Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s battle with MND overshadows his rugby brilliance, writes Mark Keohane
Opinion
1 hour ago

Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith have eye on 15s Springbok jerseys

This weekend in Sydney marks the end of their contribution to the Blitzboks’ 2016-17 campaign and perhaps their last altogether
Sport
3 days ago

Blitzboks settle in as best team on circuit

Wing Seabelo Senatla became SA’s all-time leading try-scorer as Blitzboks won the Wellington leg of the World Sevens Series for the second time
Sport
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How the Blitzboks are shredding the sevens ...
Sport
2.
Proteas chasing 12th successive home ODI win
Sport / Cricket
3.
Drug agency busts Qatar drugs-testing lab for ...
Sport
4.
Outlook on Allister Coetzee as clear as mud, but ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Abby Solms in Drak seventh heaven
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Blitzboks storm through tough pool
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks aim to cement leaders’ place
Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks injury woes grow as Afrika ruled out of tour
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.