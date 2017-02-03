Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith are worlds apart as rugby players‚ yet are vital members of a Blitzbok team that is on the threshold of something huge.

Senatla is lithe‚ jet-fast and trickier than a conman, while Smith is rugged‚ hard and as direct as a taxman.

Despite their differences, both have been vital in the Blitzboks’ growth over the past three seasons.

The fourth round of the HSBC World Sevens Series‚ taking place in Sydney this weekend, marks the end of their contribution to the Blitzboks’ 2016/17 campaign — and, perhaps‚ their last altogether.