Dubase wary of hot Border return

Southern Kings flanker Onke Dubase is not expecting his former Border Bulldogs teammates to roll out the red carpet for him before Friday’s Super Rugby warm-up clash at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium.

The loose forward spent his formative rugby years in East London and was a young stalwart for the Bulldogs before the Southern Kings call came.

The Bulldogs may not yet have come out of their perennial long slumber, but judging by their decent performances in the Currie Cup first division‚ they may back themselves with a competitive attitude.

This is something Dubase is aware of. "I know they’re going to bring it [a competitive attitude] and they’re not going to shy away from being physical‚" Dubase said.

"Some of them believe they belong at Super Rugby level and they’ll want to use the chance to show they belong at this level.

"It’s also going to be quite an emotional game for me because it’s going to be the first time I’m going to play against them. I’m also going to bring it."

"They know how I play and I know how they play, so it’s going to be a case of how we go about our business."

The 22nd instalment of the southern hemisphere’s interfranchise competition kicks off on February 23, but Dubase is not thinking that far ahead.

Having spent a fair amount of time out with a knee injury in 2016‚ Dubase knows he cannot take things for granted.

The Kings open their account against Jaguares at home on February 25. Dubase is hoping he will be part of the proceedings but will rely on his performance to earn a place. "It all depends on how well I do against Border and I’ll take things from there."

TMG Digital