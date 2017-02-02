Cape Town — Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith are worlds apart as rugby players‚ yet both are vital members of a Blitzbok team that is on the threshold of something massive.

Senatla is lithe‚ jet-fast and trickier than a conman convention while Smith is rugged‚ hard and as direct as a phone call from the South African Revenue Service. Despite their differences, both have been essential in the Blitzboks’ growth over the past three seasons.

This weekend in Sydney‚ round four of the HSBC World Sevens Series‚ marks the end of their contribution to the Blitzboks’ 2016-17 campaign and perhaps‚ their last altogether.

Both men will return to their Super Rugby franchises early next week — Senatla to the Stormers and Smith to the Lions — where the next phase of their careers begins in earnest.

Both want to become 15s Springboks but until now the pair have only dabbled in the longer version of the game — Smith more so than Senatla.