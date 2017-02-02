Blitzboks set new benchmarks

The Blitzboks have entered uncharted territory for the first time in the 18-year history of the HSBC World Sevens Series — they are not only the team to beat but are the trendsetters of the sport as well.

SA have always been among the top five‚ but reverence has been reserved for New Zealand and Fiji during the 17 previous editions of the series. Even though SA won the 2009 title‚ this was against expectations.

But this year, the Blitzboks have set new standards in defence and have changed the nature of the sport with their work off the ball. It will take teams a little while to catch up.

Just as Fiji were the 1990s kings of attack before New Zealand took the blueprint and improved on it over 15 years‚ SA have shown the way forward in sevens in 2017.

Defence‚ used as an attacking weapon with accurate ruck play and lightning-speed counterattacks‚ has never been so slick. Neil Powell’s team has now set a template for defence‚ as well as fitness and discipline, other teams will have to use if they want to remain in contention.

For the first time, too, the Blitzboks will carry the burden of being the overwhelming favourites so early in the season after winning two of the three tournaments so far and 17 of their 18 matches.