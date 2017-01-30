Once again defence was the key for SA as they only conceded four tries in six matches.

Senatla scored eight tries at the weekend to move to 180 tries in his career‚ surpassing the 179 held by Fabian Juries.

He will play in Sydney next week before leaving the circuit to join the Stormers for the 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

"I’m going to miss the sevens‚ but I’m not going away forever‚" Senatla said.

The flyer suffered an unusual fate in the final for him when Fijian wing Joeli Lutumailagi beat him for pace on the outside to open the scoring.

Senatla predictably bounced back and scored SA’s first try.

There were further tries from Rosko Specman and Ruhan Nel (2) as SA took the Wellington title for the first time since 2002.

"I got burned‚ which doesn’t happen very often‚ but I kept calm and worked hard afterwards‚" Senatla said. But he was humble about the victory.

"We’re not that good‚ we’re just average players putting our bodies on the line for each other," he said.

SA were drawn in a tough Pool B with Fiji‚ Japan and Australia but won all three matches comfortably. Japan were dismissed 33-0‚ Australia 28-0 and Fiji lost the pool match 31-12.

In the quarterfinals the Blitzboks thrashed France 45-0 and then clinically dispatched surprise package Canada 31-5 in the semifinal.

"We worked really hard after Christmas and we played some really great rugby this weekend‚" the Blitzboks captain Philip Snyman said.

"It was extra sweet after losing the final in the dying seconds last year [the Blitzboks lost to New Zealand in 2016].

"Playing Fiji twice in one weekend is difficult‚ but we were in their face with our defence‚ which has been the key for us."

TMG Digital