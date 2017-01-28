The Blitzboks stormed into the cup quarterfinals at the Wellington leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series on Saturday by demolishing Japan‚ Australia and Fiji in pool play.

In their final match of day one SA laid down a marker with a comprehensive 31-12 win over Fiji‚ the reigning series and Olympic champions.

It was a hugely impressive performance that ensured SA topped Pool B.

They will play France in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day the Blitzboks showed no signs of rust after the six-week break‚ since their runners-up finish in Cape Town in December‚ by thrashing Japan 33-0 in their first match.

They later cruised past Australia with a 28-0 win but saved their best performance for last against Fiji.

