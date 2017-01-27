SPRINGBOK REVIEW
Coetzee awaits fate
SA Rugby promises an announcement on Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s future next week
SA Rugby said on Thursday they would make an announcement on Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s future next week.
The game’s governing body has been reviewing the coaching position since December after the Boks won only 33% of their Tests in 2016.
On Wednesday, a well-placed source told Business Day a decision to retain Coetzee until at least after the June series against France had been approved. But SA Rugby would not confirm it.
Union president Mark Alexander said the report had been received by the executive council and a number of decisions had been taken.
"We have reviewed all aspects of 2016’s performance‚" said Alexander.
"We have spoken to the players as well as the coach and critically reviewed the season. We have decided on a number of actions to make what we believe will be significant changes and will announce those as soon as possible," Alexander said.
The source said Coetzee’s position would be reviewed after the French series and former Bok centre Brendan Venter’s involvement as consultant could be extended as part of the "actions" Alexander referred to.
Business Day has also learnt one option is to appoint Coetzee as SA Rugby high-performance manager after the June series.
Rassie Erasmus vacated the position in July 2016 to become director of rugby at Irish province Munster.
That could be a smart solution‚ as SA Rugby would not have to pay Coetzee out.
The Bok coach is a good organiser and is liked by many. He could work well as a link between SA Rugby and the provinces.
