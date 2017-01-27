Coetzee awaits fate

SA Rugby said on Thursday they would make an announcement on Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s future next week.

The game’s governing body has been reviewing the coaching position since December after the Boks won only 33% of their Tests in 2016.

On Wednesday, a well-placed source told Business Day a decision to retain Coetzee until at least after the June series against France had been approved. But SA Rugby would not confirm it.