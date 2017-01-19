Blitzboks injury woes grow as Afrika ruled out of tour

The Blitzboks suffered a major setback for the next two rounds of the HSBC World Sevens Series with the news that star playmaker Cecil Afrika will miss the tour.

Afrika‚ a veteran of 238 matches and a scorer of 1,167 points‚ suffered a knee injury during training at the team’s Stellenbosch base this week and was on Wednesday ruled out of the next two tournaments in Wellington and Sydney.

The SA Sevens team is already without key forward Kyle Brown for the remainder of the season after the former skipper tore knee ligaments during the Cape Town tournament in December. But the misfortune for Afrika and Brown offer chances to 2016 Junior Springbok star Zain Davids and the improving Siviwe Soyizwapi for the next two events in Wellington and Sydney.

The Blitzboks are top of the overall standings on 41 points after winning the season opener in Dubai and finishing runners-up at Cape Town.

England are second with 39 and Fiji third on 32 points.

These tournaments‚ the third and fourth in the series‚ will be played in the New Zealand capital on January 28-29‚ and

in Australia on February 4-5.