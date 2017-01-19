Bulls Super Rugby coach Nollis Marais said qualifying for the Super Rugby play-offs is vital.

They will have to go about it the hard way as the Bulls have to face the difficult New Zealand teams‚ with their campaign starting with a trip to Cape Town on February 25 for a date with the Stormers.

The Bulls blew hot and cold against Australian sides in 2016 and were their own worst enemy in not reaching the play-offs. "Reaching the play-offs is non-negotiable and we want to win the Super Rugby tournament‚" Marais said.

"This year [2017] we’ve got into a reasonable groove and we’ve decided what we’ve wanted to do. We’ve got good depth in our squad that is capable of going all the way but we have to make the play-offs. Of our first seven games‚ there’s only one that we play at home but facing the Stormers is always interesting.

"I want to go to Cape Town and beat them. Last time we were [there] they beat us 33-9.

"We’re looking forward to that game and we’ve also got a bit of a score to settle with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein."

A moderately good season for Marais’s charges will involve having their leaders in Handré Pollard and Adriaan Strauss to call on for most of the season.

The latter is freed of his Springbok duties‚ even though he will not start the season in Cape Town due to injury.

Pollard missed the whole of 2016 through a knee injury.

It allowed Marais to test his depth at No10 but for the benefit of the team’s and the Springbok’s cause‚ a fully fit and firing Pollard is a necessity.

Marais also wants to ensure his team will utilise broken field play and quick ball far better than they did last season.

"Handré’s put in a lot of work off the field and he’s an option for us as Bulls captain.

"But he needs to be 100% fit and be able to take all the hits and the contact.

"Tian Schoeman is looking good and so is Tony Jantjies. The latter looks like he’s in the best form he’s ever been in but being the lead No10 is not easy here‚" Marais said.

"The New Zealand sides kick to you because they know they want to use broken field play to expose you on defence when you kick it back to them.

"Conditioning and managing game tempos are things we also want to improve."

TMG Digital