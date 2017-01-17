Knowing 2017’s Super Rugby schedule pits them against strong New Zealand opposition‚ Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is placing an emphasis on skills development and better fitness.

The Stormers started their preseason late in 2016 with Fleck challenging players to be more professional in their approach to training.

Lack of conditioning has been a problem for South African teams at all levels in comparison to their New Zealand counterparts and, part of the reason is the way Kiwi players approach training.

They are prepared to put in extra hours outside formal practice times and the Stormers are looking to instil some of that behaviour in their own squad this season.

After returning from their festive season break‚ the Stormers went to the coastal town of Hermanus for a practice camp last week.

Former Blues skills coach Paul Feeney has formally started working with the group.

"In November, we set ourselves some new challenges and some new goals‚" Fleck said.

"We needed to make a few changes in our set-up and the way we approach things.

"Skills were a major focus for us‚ hence Paul Feeney joining us. He has had many sessions‚ where he upskilled the players — not only in catching and passing‚ but more so vision and decision making‚ and communication," Fleck said.

South African players in general appear to be falling further behind their New Zealand counterparts in several areas of the game. The Stormers are determined to close that gap in 2017.

In 2016, the Stormers only played against South African, Australian‚ Argentinian and Japanese teams in the pool phase. They comfortably qualified for the play-offs‚ but the first time they met a New Zealand team (the Chiefs)‚ in the last eight‚ they were thrashed 60-21 at Newlands.

It was a stark lesson and it highlighted the gulf in class.

In 2017, they will face all five New Zealand franchises in the pool phase.

"Everything is in line to become a better team.

"We want to help the players become more natural in their skills and conditioning‚ that it is not hard work, but that everything becomes second nature‚" Fleck said.

"We certainly feel that there are parts of our fitness that we can improve on.

"I don’t think it is a case of being running fit‚ it is about being a little bit more accurate in certain aspects of our fitness.

"Another major point of focus for us was our combat. We needed to physically prepare players for one-on-one situations and getting that hard edge back into our game.

"South African players are big and strong but need to be able to use their physicality a little bit smarter and be more comfortable in those dark spaces," Fleck said.

"From the players’ perspective, we had to make some major changes‚ not just in the way we see the game‚ but the way we see ourselves and our professional approach.

"We had a really good off-season period where we worked hard for about six weeks and enforced some of those changes."

