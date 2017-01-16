Botha said he was comfortable with the decision.

"I have achieved such a lot with the Bulls and will give my all to help the team to try win the Super Rugby title in 2017‚ something that has eluded me so far in my career‚" he said.

"I am only leaving at the end of the campaign and am highly motivated to deliver for the team. The decision to move to Ulster was taken after considerable thought from my side and I feel it is the right time in my career to feel what rugby in the northern hemisphere is all about," Botha said.

"Until then‚ I am as passionate about the Bulls as I have ever been."

Botha captained the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup last season‚ a run that ended in defeat against the Free State Cheetahs in the final.

He also earned two Test caps for the Springboks in 2013‚ making his debut against Italy before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Scotland in his second Test.

As a capped Bok he will not become eligible to play for Ireland at any stage‚ as the regulations currently stand.

"Arno was tipped to be a future Springbok captain from a young age but his career was somewhat curtailed by injuries after he made his international debut in 2013‚" Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss said.

"Those injuries are behind him now and he has regained his best form over the past 12 months. His leadership and abrasiveness will be key attributes for us over the next couple of seasons.

"He is very aggressive in attack and his ability to get over the gainline will be especially good for us. Arno is also strong in defence‚ he’s a nuisance at the breakdown and he’s a good lineout option‚ so he has a very well-rounded game," Kiss said.

"He is an ambitious young man and he is determined to make an impact with us. He is a serious competitor who is willing to work hard to earn his jersey. I believe he will settle well in our environment and become a huge fan favourite here at Kingspan Stadium."

TMG Digital