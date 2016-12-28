There were hundreds of tries scored in 2016‚ but here are five of the best featuring South African teams and players.
1. Ruan Combrinck – Springboks vs Ireland‚ second Test‚ Ellis Park‚ June 18 – Combrinck‚ on Test debut used speed and strength to barge his way over. It sparked a Bok revival.
3. Rosko Specman – Blitzboks vs NZ‚ Cape Town Stadium‚ December 12 – From a lineout inside their own 22-metre area Werner Kok switched play. He found Specman with a lovely pass and the speedster jinked his way through two tackles for a memorable score from 80 metres.
4. Ruan Combrinck – Lions vs Crusaders‚ Ellis Park‚ July 23 – Lionel Mapoe ran a great angle to split the Crusaders defence from deep inside his own half. Combrinck blazed in support and received a deft inside ball from 40 metres out. There was still a lot of work to do.
5. Courtnall Skosan – Lions vs Highlanders‚ Ellis Park‚ July 30 – Elton Jantjies initiated a super break from inside his own 22-metre area before freeing Skosan with a deft and perfectly timed pass. The wing finished in style.
TMG Sport
