The Blitzboks will go into the Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series as favourites this weekend and they make no apologies for identifying defence as their most important attacking weapon.

The South Africans go into the tournament on the back of impressive performances in Dubai last weekend‚ which saw them beat champions Fiji 26-14 in the Cup final.

Earlier, the Blitzboks also thrashed New Zealand 40-0 in the quarterfinals and Wales 36-5 in the semifinals — they conceded a measly seven tries in

six matches.

The squad on Tuesday went through their paces on a hot morning in the shadow of Cape Town Stadium‚ which will host the tournament‚ and they looked sharp and focused.

Attacking drills‚ kick-offs and restarts were the main focus of the session in front of the watching media‚ but their defence and breakdown work will be done away from those prying eyes. It is an area of the game that the Blitzboks have already elevated after one tournament this season.

It is also one aspect that other teams would have to match to beat them.

Forward Dylan Sage‚ who made his Blitzboks debut in Cape Town in 2015‚ was unapologetic that SA’s first priority was defence.

"We work incredibly hard on our defence because we are a defence team‚" Sage said.

"In Dubai, we weren’t impatient at the breakdown and we backed our defence when we didn’t have the ball.

"If we had to sit for five or six phases‚ we did it.

"We were composed and waited for the right time to make turnovers at the breakdown or cause a disruption."

Captain Philip Snyman and key hard man Kwagga Smith sat out training in Green Point on Tuesday as a precaution for minor bumps and bruises‚ but both will be fit for the weekend.

The Blitzboks are the defending champions at their home tournament and have not lost in SA for three years after winning in Port Elizabeth twice prior to the tournament’s move to the Mother City in 2015.

Sage is positive the team will manage high expectations after winning in Dubai last week and in Cape Town last year.

"There is always going to be pressure because it’s our home tournament‚ so we will embrace it‚" he said.

"We played some really good rugby in Dubai and that gives us confidence going into this week. But we also have to start all over again this week and refocus."

Ruhan Nel‚ who performed well in Dubai‚ was also comfortable that carrying the favourites tag over Olympic and reigning World Series champions Fiji sat well with the team. "It [being favourites] is something that the team has touched on‚" said Nel.

"The pressure will continue to build as the week wears on.

"There is pressure to keep that winning streak at home going.

"Rugby is born into us [as South Africans] so the public will always expect a Bok side to win at home. We won’t hammer on about it‚ though.

"We would rather focus on this tournament in isolation.

"We won’t want for motivation," Nel said. "The opportunity to play in front of your family and friends only comes once a year‚ and so this is a massive occasion for all of us," he said.

