Stransky puts the boot in

South African rugby is "rotten from the bottom up and top down" and needs radical reform if the current slump is to be reversed, says Joel Stransky, whose drop goal sealed the Springboks’ greatest triumph when they won the 1995 World Cup on home soil.

That emotional extra-time victory over the All Blacks and another World Cup triumph in 2007, underlined SA’s re-emergence as one of the sport’s superpowers, but those heady days are acquiring a sepia tinge in the wake of recent woes.

In 2015 the Boks lost at home to Argentina for the first time, to Japan at the World Cup and followed up with defeat to the Pumas this August. Things reached their nadir last Saturday with the record 57-15 capitulation to New Zealand.

Coach Allister Coetzee was quick to blame the country’s domestic system and Stransky agreed. "You cannot look at 2016 in isolation. It is a problem that has been coming for some time and you need to look at the game holistically from grassroots level to the top," he said. "The [14] unions are not focused on the Springboks being the best team in the world, they are focused on winning the Currie Cup or succeeding in Super Rugby."

Stransky also believes the domestic set-up is hamstrung by a lack of coaching talent. " In some instances we have a bunch of amateur coaches leading our top domestic sides. There appears to be no long-term plan, no mentorship and little goes into improving coaching structures."

All Black coach Steve Hansen, when asked for his analysis of SA’s problems, said the country could take a lot from the New Zealand model. "The golden goose is our central contracting system because when you have good administrators at the top in control of contracts, then everyone has to work together because you only have one paymaster," he said. "Our only agenda is to win matches and produce quality players."

Stransky backed Coetzee’s observation that few players outside the squad mauled by the All Blacks could make a major difference. "I don’t see a quick turnaround," he said.

"There are maybe a handful of players who could come in to improve the team. We need a wholesale change. This system was voted in 100 years ago and the turkeys aren’t going to vote for Christmas to change it," Stransky said.

