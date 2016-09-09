Argentina have no chance of halting amazing All Blacks streak

NEW Zealand have set the bar so high in recent years that a victory for Argentina in Saturday’s Rugby Championship meeting in Hamilton would be considered one of the biggest upsets in history.

For a start, the Pumas have never beaten the All Blacks so breaking that duck now, away from home, would be a huge surprise.

The Pumas did manage a 21-21 draw in Buenos Aires in 1985 but in New Zealand they lose by an average score of 47-11. Their smallest losing margin there is 16 points, when they lost 21-5 in 2012.

Comparing teams across eras is an imprecise exercise but the current All Blacks’ numbers are staggering. They’re so exceptional, in fact, they’re scarcely believable.

If the All Blacks win on Saturday, and that is about as close to a sure thing as you get in sport, it would stretch their home winning streak to 43 Tests.

During those 42 home wins, the All Blacks have won by an average score of 35-13, outscoring the opponents four tries to one per game.

The only time they looked in trouble was in the 2011 World Cup final when France rattled their resolve before losing 8-7. Ireland lost 22-19 in Christchurch in 2012 while the Boks still rue losing 14-10 in Wellington in 2014.

The last time the All Blacks lost at home was in Hamilton to the Springboks. Since then they have gone seven years without defeat in matches from the tip of the north island in Auckland to the bottom of the south in Invercargill.

There has never been a streak like it in rugby, at least not in terms of matches. The Springboks did not lose at home between September 1910 and July 1928 but they only played six Tests in that period.

Since that last home loss in 2009, the All Blacks have played a total of 91 Tests and won 83 with two draws and only six losses. SA (twice), Australia (thrice) and England (once) have only briefly been able to claim bragging rights over the All Blacks in that time.

In that time New Zealand have won two World Cups and four Tri-Nations/Rugby Championships, and most impressively they have seamlessly transitioned two World Cup-winning teams in the seasons following those victories.

In 2012, after winning the 2011 World Cup, they had to replace the likes of legendary lock Brad Thorne and hooker Andrew Hore.

In 2016 they had an even bigger rebuilding task after victory at the 2015 World Cup. They needed to replace four Test centurions: Conrad Smith, Ma’a Nonu, Dan Carter and, of course, Richie McCaw.

And so far this season, after five comfortable wins (three against Wales and two against Australia); those players do not appear to be missed. How can that be? How can a team lose such high quality individuals, who drove the team culture for so long, and who also fulfilled four essential positions on the field, without missing a beat?

Part of the secret is in their coaching continuity, with Steve Hansen into his fifth season as head coach and his ninth as part of the management. They have integrated potential replacements for the likes of Carter and McCaw without denting their own high standards. Over the past four years Sam Cane was groomed to take over from McCaw. Similarly Beauden Barrett has been prepped, like a sumptuous casserole before being placed in the oven, to replace Carter. There is a plan and they have never deviated from it.

Argentina are a vastly improved team and will test the All Blacks for long periods on Saturday but they will not end the streak.

And the Boks are unlikely to do so in Christchurch a week later.