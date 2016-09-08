SPRINGBOK coach Allister Coetzee’s decision to massively reshuffle his backline for this Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Brisbane is a risk-reward decision.

Coetzee dropped centres Damian de Allende and Lionel Mapoe and also brought in Francois Hougaard on the left wing with Bryan Habana moving to the right.

Inside centre Juan de Jongh‚ who will start for the first time since 2012‚ is the only genuine No 12 centre in the 23-man squad.

His selection is an understandable one‚ but the fact that there is no like-for-like cover for De Jongh is perilous.

In the past‚ the number on the back of the centres meant little but in the modern world and with modern attacking patterns‚ inside centre is key to organising defence.

The inside centre’s role is to move the defensive line up as cohesively as possible and also decide on the unit’s line speed.

Do they push out and drift with the attack‚ or do they come up from the outside to quarantine the attack? These are split-second decisions a No 12 has to make.

The rest have to follow his lead while the No 13 then decides on whether the defence needs to fold or fan out. But No 12 dictates how the backline will attempt to snuff out attack and it is a job that requires a calm head.

De Jongh is adept at doing it‚ but if he goes down injured in the first minute of the game‚ who fulfils that role?

Lionel Mapoe is on the bench‚ but he is a No 13. Morné Steyn‚ a flyhalf‚ could come in and play No 12, but he does not have the same understanding of the nuances of the role.

So Coetzee’s decision‚ while positive‚ could also explode in his face.

In one-on-one situations De Jongh seldom misses tackles and he will offer good feet on attack. He could upset Australia’s Quade Cooper/Bernard Foley 10/12 axis‚ which is not a brick wall on defence.

But attack has not been the major issue for the Boks this season — they’ve scored a respectable 12 tries in five matches. Their major area of weakness has been defence.

It is not so much individual defensive errors either‚ but system errors where players were out of alignment because they did not push up in a single line‚ or did not fold when they needed to.

That mainly comes down to midfield communication‚ which is why De Allende and Mapoe have been replaced.

De Jongh is an excellent talker and also comes with eight years’ experience at first-class level in running the backline defence.

Jesse Kriel‚ who will start alongside him for the first time‚ brings express pace on attack.

But Kriel has occasionally been exposed on defence when rushing out of the line‚ most glaringly in the final seconds against Japan in Brighton last year‚ which allowed wing Karne Hesketh to famously score the winning try against the Boks.

As long as De Jongh stays fit‚ the Boks’ backline‚ as a unit‚ should be better on defence. But if he is ruled out early on‚ the Boks will have a tough time sorting out their defence. The Stormers skipper is one player that Coetzee will be hoping lasts the full 80 minutes.

