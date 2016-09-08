NEW Zealand have set the bar so high in recent years that an Argentina victory in Saturday’s Rugby Championship meeting in Hamilton would be considered one of the biggest upsets in history.

For a start‚ the Pumas have never beaten the All Blacks. So breaking that duck now‚ away from home and against the best sports team on the planet‚ would be a huge upset.

The Pumas did manage a 21-21 draw in Buenos Aires in 1985‚ but when they go to New Zealand they lose by an average score of 47-11. Their smallest losing margin in New Zealand is 16 points‚ when they lost 21-5 in 2012.

Nothing remotely points to an upset.

Comparing teams across eras is an imprecise exercise but the current All Blacks’ numbers are staggering.

They’re so exceptional in fact; they’re scarcely believable.

If the All Blacks win on Saturday‚ and that’s about as close to a sure thing in sport‚ it would stretch their home winning streak to 43 Tests.

During their 42 consecutive home wins‚ the All Blacks have won by an average score of 35-13‚ outscoring the opponents four tries to one per game.

The only time they looked in trouble was in the 2011 World Cup final when France rattled their resolve before losing 8-7.

Ireland lost 22-19 in Christchurch in 2012 while the Boks still rue losing 14-10 in Wellington in 2014.

The last time the All Blacks lost at home‚ was incidentally in Hamilton. Their opponents that day were the Springboks.

Since then they’ve gone seven years without defeat in matches from the tip of the North Island in Auckland to the bottom of the south in Invercargill.

There has never been a streak like it in rugby‚ at least not in terms of matches.

The Springboks were undefeated at home between September 1910 and July 1928 but they only played six Tests in that period.

Since that last home loss in 2009‚ the All Blacks have played a total of 91 Tests and won 83 with two draws and only six losses.

The Boks twice‚ Australia three times and England only once have been able to briefly claim bragging rights over the All Blacks in the past seven years.

In that time New Zealand have won two World Cups and four Tri-Nations/Rugby Championships and most impressively they’ve seamlessly transitioned two World Cup-winning teams in the following seasons.

In 2012‚ after winning the 2011 World Cup‚ they had to replace the likes of legendary lock Brad Thorne and hooker Andrew Hore.

In 2016 they’ve had an even bigger rebuilding task after victory at the 2015 World Cup.

They needed to find replacements for four Test centurions –— Conrad Smith‚ Ma’a Nonu‚ Dan Carter and of course‚ Richie McCaw.

And so far this season‚ after five comfortable wins (three against Wales and two against Australia); those players don’t appear to be missed.

How can that be?

How can a team lose such high quality individuals‚ who drove the team culture for so long‚ and who also fulfilled four essential positions on the field‚ without missing a beat?

Part of the secret is in their coaching continuity with Steve Hansen into his fifth season as head coach and his ninth as part of the management.

They’ve also managed to integrate potential replacements for the likes of Carter and McCaw without denting their own high standards.

Over the past four years Sam Cane was groomed to take over from McCaw.

Similarly Beauden Barrett has been prepped‚ like a sumptuous casserole before being placed in the oven‚ to replace Carter.

There is a plan and they have never deviated from it.

Argentina are a vastly improved team and will test the All Blacks for long periods on Saturday‚ but they won’t end the streak.

And it’s unlikely the Boks will in Christchurch a week later either.

TMG Digital