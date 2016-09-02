Tricky decisions for Bok coach Coetzee

NOTHING is quite as effective as defeat to reveal papered cracks and, for the Springboks, losing to Argentina in Salta last weekend has laid bare their flaws for everyone to see.

Going into next weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against the equally beleaguered Wallabies, SA have a number of focal points to get right in order to win the contest between the "biggest losers".

The Boks have looked disjointed in their five Tests so far in 2016, although they have won them 3-2 on aggregate, but Ireland, in June, and Argentina have given new coach Allister Coetzee fresh grey hairs.

Aside from the newness of it all, there is a feeling of forced intimacy among many key positions such as in the back row between loose-forwards Francois Louw, Oupa Mohoje and Warren Whiteley.

The midfield combination has also not produced the desired results as Damian de Allende and Lionel Mapoe have looked more and more like an unwanted arranged marriage.

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky expressed concern over team selection and playing style ahead of next week’s match in Brisbane.

"There are elements that we shouldn’t be surprised by, but there are also elements we should be concerned by. The fact that Argentina are a decent side and are competitive and combative … worthy opponents shouldn’t surprise anybody.

"What is of concern is that we should be a much better side than them and we are not. We battled and could well have lost — we probably should have lost — at home in Mbombela and on the road we struggled again," Stransky said.

"What’s also troubling is how we are going about things, not so much the end result. The sign of a good coach are good selections and I’m not sure the powers that be are selecting the best team andbest combinations.

"There are a couple of players who are not playing well and some who look tired and out of form. We’ve got a couple of combinations that are not working.

"There’s a bit of criticism around the way we are playing and I think that criticism is fair. We don’t have a defined strategy and if it’s there we are not seeing it. Maybe it’s part of the evolution of a rugby team and part of the growing process.

"I know Allister has to rebuild this team but I’m not sure how we want to or need to play. As a result, we are not playing the way that’s best for us," Stransky said.

Injuries, Stransky acknowledged, have played havoc with Coetzee’s debut season as an international head coach.

He is like a roadside mechanic trying to turn a rickety old Buick into a state-of-the-art Lamborghini, he said.

But the 1995 World Cup hero said Coetzee ought to pick one of two evils: go for a game plan that is cast in stone, or pick the best players and hope they gel well enough to produce winning rugby.

"If Allister picked brutally on form, some of those players wouldn’t be there," said Stransky.

"He might need to think hard about who is going to be in the starting line-up, or conversely decide how the Boks are going to play and select the players who will play that way.

"I suppose part of being a coach is choosing between two options: deciding how you want to play and pick players to fit that game plan, or you pick your best players and decide how they are going to play best together.

"But I’d hate to think that he’d go back to the old school South African way, where if the going gets tough we become more conservative," said Stransky.