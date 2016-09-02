Strauss to make way for next generation

SPRINGBOK captain Adriaan Strauss’ announcement on Thursday that he would retire from international rugby at the end of 2016 has opened the race for two key positions he holds in the national team.

Coach Allister Coetzee named the Bulls skipper as the man to lead the Boks this season when he took over for the June Tests against Ireland. No vice-captain was officially named at the time so there remains no clear favourite for Strauss’ job as Bok skipper.

Although Bryan Habana was named vice-captain for the rest of 2016, Lions captain Warren Whiteley is a possible candidate to take over from Strauss. Whiteley has led the Lions with aplomb since Johan Ackermann nominated him three years ago.

"Nobody stands out as captain that will take us to the next World Cup," said former Bok hooker Owen Nkumane. "After the weekend, surely Whiteley can’t be the answer. The way we need to play, we need a big eighth man.

"You need someone who is not only a good rugby player but who will lead on the pitch. A guy like Lood de Jager is smart but will he be able to take the punches from all angles. The other guy could be Juan de Jongh. As for the hooker position, we are covered in (Bongi) Mbonambi and (Malcolm) Marx."

Strauss’ decision adds to Coetzee’s problems. The coach wanted a captain whose starting place went unquestioned and in some ways he got that with Strauss.

Strauss’ departure will also set a battle for the starting hooker position. Currently Mbonambi has been his scarcely used deputy and Marx and Scarra Ntubeni are waiting in the wings.

The Boks have started the season rather shabbily but Strauss gave scant indication that he was jumping a sinking ship. He said the young player pool had the makings of greats.

"This is a young team and I’ve been honoured to work with a very talented group of players and leaders in establishing a new team culture," said Strauss.

"I believe the time is right to start giving more opportunities to this new generation and I’m happy to be used in any way the coach sees fit. I knew my role was going to extend beyond what happens on the field on a Saturday and that we were starting a building process of something special with a new group of players, many of whom will become Springbok greats."