SA RUGBY has submitted documents to World Rugby confirming that they are still in contention to host Rugby World Cup 2023 — but with a caveat.

World Rugby’s "applicant submission" deadline was at midnight on September 1 and SA Rugby fulfilled that requirement.

Prior to this step SA had only submitted an "expression of interest" document.

It is understood SA Rugby went through the process to meet World Rugby’s requirements so as not to miss the deadline‚ but they still do not have the backing of government‚ which is a vital prerequisite to a final bid.

READ THIS: Some say the most likely beneficiary of Mbalula’s hosting ban is himself

In April, Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula revoked rugby’s privilege of "hosting and bidding for major and mega international tournaments in SA" as a "consequence of not meeting their own set transformation targets".

Three other sporting codes were similarly penalised.

An eminent persons’ group on sport transformation‚ chaired by Willie Basson and which recommended the sanction based on its findings‚ will review the situation and present an update to the government early in 2017.

An SA Rugby spokesman said: "We have been shadowing the process and have submitted an application as per World Rugby’s deadline. However‚ whether we will be permitted to make a bid depends on whether rugby has met the targets we have agreed with the government by the time of the next eminent persons’ group report in March 2017."

SA Rugby needs the government to underwrite the associated costs of putting on the global showpiece seven years from now‚ not least of which is World Rugby’s "fee" in the region of R2bn. SA Rugby cannot take on a project of this size without the government’s blessing‚ even if it were capable of affording it without using taxpayers’ money.

Mbalula made that abundantly clear in April.

NOW READ THIS POPULAR COLUMN FROM 2014: Fikile Mbalula: An unbearably useless individual

"There’s no federation in this country that can host any mega event without government‚ there’s nothing that will happen‚ they can’t organise anything and it is absolutely within the law‚ our right and what we can do‚" the sports minister said at the time.

Next March Mbalula will decide whether to continue with the suspension‚ or rescind it‚ once he has studied the review of the eminent persons’ group.

Officially that would be too late for a bid to host Rugby World Cup 2023 as that process started in earnest on Thursday night. But behind the scenes there have been meetings and lobbying between SA Rugby and Mbalula‚ and SA Rugby and World Rugby.

The game’s global administrators want SA to bid to add legitimacy to the contest. Ireland‚ Italy and France — all European nations — were the only others to submit expressions of interest.

A World Rugby technical review group will evaluate the applicant submissions handed in on Thursday. The outcomes of the evaluation will be independently assessed to ensure a fair and consistent approach.

Applicants that meet the criteria outlined will move to the candidate phase on November 1.

The host for Rugby World Cup 2023 will be announced in November 2017.

TMG Digital