Coetzee gambles on Goosen as No 15

THE Springbok back division is bursting with centres‚ wings and flyhalves but no recognised fullbacks.

Johan Goosen‚ the recalled utility back who started his professional career as a flyhalf‚ is now viewed as the right option for fullback after coach Allister Coetzee culled the 37-cap Willie le Roux.

Goosen has played a smattering of rugby at fullback and his last appearance for the Boks‚ against Italy in Padua in 2014‚ saw him wear the No 15 jersey as well.

Coetzee’s decision not to pick a specialist fullback is a gamble. But the coach weighed up the options and felt that between Goosen‚ Jesse Kriel and Ruan Combrinck‚ he would be adequately covered.

"The most important thing for the fullback is his positional play and assisting the back three, and that trio gives us options‚" Coetzee said.

"Those three also give us a right-footed kicking option if we start with (left-footed) Elton Jantjies at flyhalf.

"In the first Test against Ireland we were bogged down because our primary kickers — Faf (de Klerk)‚ Elton‚ Lwazi Mvovo and Willie le Roux — are all left-footed.

"The balance is better with those right-footed kickers. Goosen has been outstanding in Europe, not just as an outside centre but also as a flyhalf."

TMG Digital