THE task that awaits new Springbok coach Allister Coetzee is even more mountainous than he might have imagined after Ireland secured a famous victory yesterday.

The Irish displayed huge character and resilience after flank CJ Stander was red-carded for a sickening collision on Bok flyhalf Pat Lambie that left the pivot hospitalised in the 23rd minute.

Coetzee is the first Bok coach in the post-isolation era to lose his first Test in charge since John Williams led the Boks on their first match post readmission against the All Blacks in 1992.

It’s was also Ireland’s first win in South Africa in their eighth attempt and the three-match series is now on a knife’s edge for the home team after this galling loss. Ireland could become only the third team to win a three Test series in SA after New Zealand and the British & Irish Lions if they win at Ellis Park next week.

Coetzee has promised a new dawn in South African rugby and he was true to his word by selecting one of the most racially transformed Bok teams in history for yesterday’s clash.

But his revolution is clearly going to have to encompass more than the racial demographics of the team. He will have to focus on why South African attack is so blunt.

Yesterday his side fashioned numerous try-scoring chances only to butcher them with poor option-taking and lack of composure.

Even when Ireland were down to 13-men after centre Robbie Henshaw was sin-binned for a high and dangerous tackle on Elton Jantjies‚ the Boks looked lost on attack.

"We had opportunities to score and we didn’t take them‚" Coetzee said. "This is a learning curve and we have to learn quickly and not see it as a failure. We lacked composure.

"We were a bit naïve tactically. Our plan was to put the ball in behind them but after Pat went off we didn’t do it again. After they were down to 14 men they gave us space out wide and we didn’t also didn’t take advantage."

Ireland of course played their part with heroic defending‚ composure and courage under fire when lesser teams would have folded. But they know that they played against a side still trying to find a rhythm on attack.

"They were probably a bit rustier than they would normally be‚" Ireland captain Rory Best said. "We have played a full Six Nations and this was their first game together and we know they are going to be better next week.

"We didn’t panic when we were down a man. We knew we couldn’t chase as many rucks as we normally would‚ so we had a similar amount of players on our feet anyway."

Jantjies’ introduction‚ albeit earlier than expected due to Lambie’s misfortune‚ looked promising as he took the ball to the line and engaged defenders.

There were signs of Coetzee’s attacking vision‚ but they were sporadic and not sustained as the backline in a particular struggled.

There was too much emphasis on ball-in-hand and not enough variation in the attacking play – something that will obviously improve in time. But it’s hard to recall one useful tactical kick in behind the pressing Irish defence.

Coetzee will have to consider some of his personnel in the coming weeks too. Wing JP Pietersen spent an afternoon running down blind alleys and looked completely out of sorts while centre Damian de Allende’s mediocre Super Rugby form carried over into this match.

"We are very disappointed with the result and with the performance‚" Coetzee said. "As a collective we take full responsibility for this.

"The Irish deserve some credit because with 14 men they were outstanding. But we were poor‚ there are no excuses‚ and we have to fix it. We have to come back into this series next week."

The Bok pack was clinical and provided enough ball and balance in the match to maintain the status quo for another week at least‚ but the back division needs some confidence.

Lwazi Mvovo scored a fine try off a well-worked move but it was the only try the Boks constructed. Their other try was through a Pieter-Steph du Toit intercept in the 69th minute that gave the home team a glimmer of hope.

But picking over the bones of the Boks and ignoring Ireland’s contribution to the contest would be doing the tourists a disservice.

They were magnificent when they weren’t being thuggish.

Centre Luke Marshall was a ball of energy‚ scrumhalf Conor Murray‚ who scored a crucial try in the second half was a general and Best led with his head and heart.

Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson’s unerring boot yielded 13 points‚ including two crucial second half penalties and a first half drop-goal goal‚ ultimately the difference in the outcome.

Fullback Jared Payne looked born for the position even though this was his first test start at the back and flank Jordi Murphy worked tirelessly in Stander’s absence.

It will be a week of soul-searching for Coetzee but at least he knows where to find problems. All he has to do is come up with a way to fix them before next week.

South Africa 20 (13) Ireland 26 (13)

Scorers:

Springboks – Tries: Lwazi Mvovo‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit. Conversions: Elton Jantjies (2). Penalties: Pat Lambie‚ Jantjies.

Ireland – Tries: Jared Payne‚ Conor Murray. Conversions: Paddy Jackson (2). Penalties: Jackson (3). Drop-Goal: Jackson.

TMG Digital