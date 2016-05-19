Top dogs Lions transforming at a snail’s pace

WHILE the Lions cavort to the sweet melody of being top of the South African Super Rugby conference, the elephant in the big Ellis Park arena is their shortage of black players on match days.

The Lions started three players of colour in their 43-5 win over the Blues last weekend — Elton Jantjies, Courtnall Skosan and Lionel Mapoe — and Howard Mnisi and Sylvian Mahuza came on from the bench.

Were those the figures of a Springbok match 23, there would be nationwide uproar. But the national team depends on the Super Rugby franchises to pull their weight when it comes to supplying capable black international players.

SA Rugby president Oregan Hoskins said last month some unions "were embarrassed" about the number of black players they produced, but did not take steps to encourage more players of colour being given opportunities.

It is almost as if the mother body has adopted the mantra "a watched pot never boils" when it comes to black player representation at Super Rugby level. SA Rugby’s strategic transformation plan has set a target of the Boks being half-black by 2019 and black representation at Super Rugby at 50% by the same year. But most of the responsibility appears to have rested on the shoulders of the Stormers and Southern Kings.

Lions coach Johan Ackermann said they had not abdicated their responsibility to expand the black player pool in the country, despite his team putting out the least black players at the weekend.

"We will constantly look to develop black players and it’s a process that we will always follow," he said.

"Saturday night, we developed another player in Sylvian (Mahuza) and we’ve seen Fabian (Booysen), who got his Super Rugby debut this year, but is unfortunately injured.

"Howard Mnisi has become a good Super Rugby player, but he still has to grow as we saw with a missed tackle and a couple of others he had in other games.

"It’s also unfair to a player to put him out there and then break him if he hasn’t got the confidence.

"It’s my duty to give the guy confidence and the way he gets that is by training well.

"Sylvian got the nod ahead of JW Bell purely because of the way he trained and how we saw him perform for the Currie Cup side.

"That’s the right way to develop black players, through the right steps. We will keep on developing them and pushing them where we see talent.

"It’s obviously up to the union, but also the rest of SA, to develop them — at lower levels as well — so we can get those numbers through and for them to play with confidence."

Transformation in rugby, or the lack thereof, has been one of the country’s biggest talking points for over a year.

Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula banned four sporting codes including rugby, from bidding for major international events over their failure to transform. Mbalula’s decision jeopardised SA Rugby’s bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

SA Rugby have until the end of June to submit their tender documentation to World Rugby and hoped to overturn the minister’s decision before then.

Meanwhile, the Lions on Wednesday tied star winger Ruan Combrinck to the province for two more years.