Sanzaar set for change, not just yet

WELLINGTON — Super Rugby will keep its unloved current format until the end of next year, but change could happen in 2018, a report citing governing body Sanzaar said on Wednesday.

The competition expanded to 18 teams this season with the addition of Japan’s Sunwolves, Argentina’s Jaguares and SA’s Southern Kings, but it has not been plain sailing.

Critics have complained of the lacklustre standard of games, lopsided contests, exhausting travel schedules and a fragmented, four-conference system.

While the New Zealand conference is fiercely competitive, with three co-leaders among its five teams, the other three conferences in Australia and SA are considerably weaker.

Fairfax New Zealand’s stuff.co.nz reported that Sanzaar has hired a consultancy firm and, over the next six months, will map out a 10-year strategic vision.

It said expressions of interest for potential new teams would then be sought, with possible bids from South America, North America, the Pacific, Europe and other parts of Asia.

"You’ve got to be open-minded when you go into a process," the governing body’s CE Andy Marinos was quoted as saying.

