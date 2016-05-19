Du Toit makes most of home comforts

LOCK Pieter-Steph du Toit was one of a few Stormers players who left Singapore with their reputations enhanced following last week’s disappointing 17-17 draw against the Sunwolves.

The 23-year-old Bok is having the season of his life and is central to almost everything good the Stormers do in 2016.

After an injury-plagued four years since making his Super Rugby debut in 2012, Du Toit is finally reaping the benefits of an extended run of good health.

Moving closer to home, after five years at the Sharks in Durban, has also helped him settle.

His family owns a wine farm in Riebeek Kasteel, north of Cape Town. It allows him the chance to reconnect with his brothers and parents, as well as developing his interest in the business when time away from rugby allows.

Much was expected of Du Toit when he moved back to the Western Cape, especially with a huge salary, which is understood to be worth R6m a year (two-thirds of which is paid by SA Rugby as a contracted Springbok). So far, he has been worth every cent.

"One of the main reasons for me coming back to the Cape was to be closer to the family farm," Du Toit says. "When the chance arises, I go out to the farm to help out and to try and learn about the business and farming. Of course, it’s about balance and I’m not letting it have a negative impact on my rugby.

"Schalk Burger says, ‘you have to work out what’s best for you, so when you play on Saturday, you are at your best’. I’m learning what works for me and arriving at games in a good frame of mind."

This weekend, Du Toit will be reunited with Bok lock Eben Etzebeth, who has been out for almost six weeks with a calf muscle tear, when the Stormers meet the Bulls at Loftus.

Etzebeth is a Bok certainty in the No4 jersey, but Du Toit is up against fierce competition for the national No5 jumper. Current SA Player of the Year Lood de Jager is just one formidable obstacle in Du Toit’s path. But he would not want it any other way.

"I have my personal dreams and goal as a player and there is a lot of competition," he says.

"To reach them, I have to compete against a lot of good players. But to be the best in the world, you need tough competition. It pushes you harder. I love the environment here and my rugby is going well. Hopefully, I can keep that up and have a look-in at the Boks again.

"Injuries have been about coincidence and bad luck, it’s that straightforward. Hopefully, that bad luck stays away."