Bulls prodigal son Potgieter returns

THE Bulls’ prodigal son, Jacques Potgieter, has made a surprising return to Loftus Versfeld, three years after leaving.

The 30-year-old loose forward, who left the Bulls at the end of 2013 to ply his trade in Japan, joined the Sharks at the start of this season, but had no game time due to an ankle injury.

Focus this week in Pretoria has been on the Bulls’ crucial Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers on Saturday, but there was an air of excitement at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday as Potgieter prowled the premises.

While the flanker-cum-lock, who has three Bok caps to his name from 2012, was expected to get into the Sharks fold from next week after recovering from the injury that has kept him on the sidelines since January, the Bulls made the surprise announcement as coach Nollis Marais named his side for the weekend’s clash on Wednesday.

"We have successfully managed to recruit Jacques Potgieter back to the Bulls. He joined us this week," Bulls high performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg announced.

"He has recovered from an ankle injury. His MRI report suggests that he should be ready for selection in a week’s time. We have managed to secure his services for Super Rugby in 2017 and 2018.

"He was still under contract (with the Sharks) and they granted him leave upon his request. He is a Bull now and we are very fortunate to have him back."

The Bulls have also secured the services of Southern Kings tighthead prop Jacobie Adriaanse, who will join the Pretoria side at the end of August until October 2018.

Of more immediate concern for the Bulls is their encounter with the Stormers on Saturday: they will be seeking to avenge their 9-33 loss in their opening match of the season.

In selecting his side for the clash, Marais has opted for experience as he bolstered the pack with Arno Botha starting at No8 in the place of Hanro Liebenberg, who will not be in action on Saturday.

On the bench, lock Grant Hattingh returns after being out with a groin injury since March, while veteran flanker Deon Stegmann is also drafted into the team.

Marvin Orie and Roelof Smit lose out in the match-23 squad, but will instead feature in the Currie Cup team that plays the Griquas in Kimberley.

"The last time out they had a very experienced bench, while we had a lot of youngsters. So, having a guy like Steggies (Stegmann) on the bench will be very good for us," said the coach.

"With Grant as well we looked at experience, and thought Marvin needed some game time in the Currie Cup. We need to get guys in there that can close the game for us when needed."